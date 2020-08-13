1/1
Chad Klatkiewicz
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad Klatkiewicz

Oconto Falls - Chad Klatkiewicz, 36, Oconto Falls, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee, following a chronic illness. He was born July 19, 1984 in Oconto Falls to Harry and Janice (Jaeger) Klatkiewicz Jr. Chad grew up in Oconto Falls where he attended public schools and lived there most of his life where he was once employed by Burkel, Inc. While he's gone too soon, Chad will be fondly remembered for his heart of gold, caring about others and being a good friend to many.

Survivors are his parents, Butch and Jan Klatkiewicz, Oconto Falls; three brothers, Nathan (Andrea) Sutrick, Milton, FL; Keith (Ashley) Klatkiewicz, Greenville; Kevin Klatkiewicz, Green Bay; one nephew, Jackson Sutrick; two nieces, Mya and Kayla Klatkiewicz; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Mary Klatkiewicz Sr. and maternal grandparents, Arnold Jaeger and Delores (Marvin) Black.

Due to COVID concerns, no services are being planned at this time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved