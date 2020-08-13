Chad KlatkiewiczOconto Falls - Chad Klatkiewicz, 36, Oconto Falls, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee, following a chronic illness. He was born July 19, 1984 in Oconto Falls to Harry and Janice (Jaeger) Klatkiewicz Jr. Chad grew up in Oconto Falls where he attended public schools and lived there most of his life where he was once employed by Burkel, Inc. While he's gone too soon, Chad will be fondly remembered for his heart of gold, caring about others and being a good friend to many.Survivors are his parents, Butch and Jan Klatkiewicz, Oconto Falls; three brothers, Nathan (Andrea) Sutrick, Milton, FL; Keith (Ashley) Klatkiewicz, Greenville; Kevin Klatkiewicz, Green Bay; one nephew, Jackson Sutrick; two nieces, Mya and Kayla Klatkiewicz; many aunts, uncles and cousins.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Mary Klatkiewicz Sr. and maternal grandparents, Arnold Jaeger and Delores (Marvin) Black.Due to COVID concerns, no services are being planned at this time.