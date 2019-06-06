Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Proko-Wall Funeral Home
1630 E. Mason St.
Green Bay, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Proko-Wall Funeral Home
1630 E. Mason St.
Green Bay, WI
Chanthy Soukhaphaly Obituary
Chanthy Soukhaphaly

Green Bay - Chanthy Soukhaphaly, 89, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 16, 1929 in Laos. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 7th, at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Visitation and funeral services will continue from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8th, at the funeral home. On-line condolences may be given to the Soukhaphaly family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2019
