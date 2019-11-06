|
|
Charleen Teege
Denmark - Charleen Mae Teege, age 82 of Denmark, passed away peacefully at her home on November 5, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1937 to the late Charles and Jennie (Lubic) Zahrobsky in Cook County, Illinois. She was a 1955 graduate of Elkhart Lake High School. On October 19, 1957 she married Charles Teege, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his passing on July 10, 2019. Charleen was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, and a Sunday School Teacher, as well as the Sunday School Superintendent. She was an Administrative Board Chairperson, a member of the United Methodist Women and Community Cupboard Food Pantry Volunteer. Together with her husband and Jim Krueger they started the Denmark Community Little League.
She is survived by her children; Katherine Vail, Theresa (Russ) Gajeski, Sandra (Bob) Little and Charles Teege, grandchildren; Christopher (Rocio) Vail, Karen Vail, Jessica (Matt) Lensmire, Robert Little, Jonathan Little, Brandon (Fiancée Tesia Van Rite) Teege, Alyssa Teege and Hayden Teege, great grandchildren; Matthew, Angela, Autumn, Michael and Isaac. She is further survived by her brother, Richard (Charlotte) Zahrobsky, sister Jean Thomas and sister in law Marcella Perl.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Charles, parents, sister, Rosalyn (Art) Powell, brother in law, Jim Thomas and sister in law, Miriam Kranick.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church, 231 Chicago St, Denmark beginning at 9:30 am until 10:45, with a service at 11:00. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family, Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019