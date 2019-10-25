|
|
Charlene Narance
Green Bay - Charlene Mary Narance, 81, Green Bay, passed away from a heart attack on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1938 to the late Roman and Marie (Matenaer) Pastors in West Bend, WI.
Charlene was a graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing, earning her degree as a Registered Nurse. On December 26, 1964 she married John Narance. Charlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She joyfully practiced her Catholic faith and attended Mass every day at either St. Agnes or the Chapel of Our Lady of Good Help. At St. Agnes she was in the church funeral choir, a communion distributor, knit prayer shawls, was a pro-life advocate, and a prayer warrior. Charlene was also a Boy Scout Leader and a member of the Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary. She had her priorities in life in order: loving God first, then family. We were blessed to have her in our lives! Charlene was generous and always had a kind word. She was quick to make people laugh. Friends knew her as the best cook in the world. Charlene enjoyed striking up conversations, doing small things with love and creativity, and making floral bouquets from her loving husband's garden. She also liked camping, fishing, cooking, baking, and most of all, being with family, especially her grandchildren.
Charlene is survived by her husband of over 54 years, John; children, Cynthia Narance, Joe (Tammy) Narance; grandchildren, Kylar and Kalan; sister, Beth (Howard) Bartlett; sisters-in-law, Marian Pastors and Joan (Lloyd) Sippel; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Pastors.
Friends and family may call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., on Tuesday, October 29, from 8:30 - 11 am. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with Rev Patrick C Beno and Rev Jerry Pastors concelebrating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019