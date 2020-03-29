Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Arthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Arthur


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Chuck" Arthur Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Arthur

Green Bay - Charles "Chuck" Victor Arthur, 70, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born September 23, 1949, the son of Victor and Mary (Boerschinger) Arthur. Chuck graduated from Preble High School. He was employed as a machinist for many years. On February 19, 1972, he married Donna Martzke. They had celebrated 42 years of marriage when she preceded him in death on November 10, 2014.

Chuck was an active member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church where he acted as an usher and he enjoyed working at their Friday fish frys for many years. Chuck enjoyed the outdoors, camping with family, hunting and fishing the Red River with his grandson. He also took pleasure searching for the perfect stuffed animals for his granddaughter.

He is survived by his daughters, Heather (Jeremy) Pyatskowit and Sarah (Justin) Engel; his grandchildren, Tucker and Madeline Pyatskowit; his siblings, Charlotte Arthur, Peter (Cheryl, who is also Donna's sister) Arthur, Marilyn (Dale) Arthur, Paula Arthur and Jeff (Linda) Arthur; his brothers-in-law, Darwin (Ardith) and Steven (Debbie) Martzke; his sisters-in-law, Hope (Michael) Peters and Sandy Wendorff.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willard and Gwendolyn Martzke; a sister, Marsha Arthur; and a brother-in-law, Calvin Martzke.

Private graveside services will be held St. Jakobi Lutheran Cemetery in Shawano. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. At this time, cards or memorials may be forwarded to Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, WI 54302. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.

The family extends a special thank you to St Mary's ER and ICU staff for the care and compassion received during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -