Charles "Chuck" Arthur
Green Bay - Charles "Chuck" Victor Arthur, 70, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born September 23, 1949, the son of Victor and Mary (Boerschinger) Arthur. Chuck graduated from Preble High School. He was employed as a machinist for many years. On February 19, 1972, he married Donna Martzke. They had celebrated 42 years of marriage when she preceded him in death on November 10, 2014.
Chuck was an active member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church where he acted as an usher and he enjoyed working at their Friday fish frys for many years. Chuck enjoyed the outdoors, camping with family, hunting and fishing the Red River with his grandson. He also took pleasure searching for the perfect stuffed animals for his granddaughter.
He is survived by his daughters, Heather (Jeremy) Pyatskowit and Sarah (Justin) Engel; his grandchildren, Tucker and Madeline Pyatskowit; his siblings, Charlotte Arthur, Peter (Cheryl, who is also Donna's sister) Arthur, Marilyn (Dale) Arthur, Paula Arthur and Jeff (Linda) Arthur; his brothers-in-law, Darwin (Ardith) and Steven (Debbie) Martzke; his sisters-in-law, Hope (Michael) Peters and Sandy Wendorff.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willard and Gwendolyn Martzke; a sister, Marsha Arthur; and a brother-in-law, Calvin Martzke.
Private graveside services will be held St. Jakobi Lutheran Cemetery in Shawano. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. At this time, cards or memorials may be forwarded to Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, WI 54302. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
The family extends a special thank you to St Mary's ER and ICU staff for the care and compassion received during this difficult time.
