Charles August Butzow died September 16, 2020 at the Comfort Care Center in Weyauwega. He was 72. Known as Pete to his family in Wausau where he grew up, and called Bear by his friends in Green Bay where he had resided, Pete loved to read, fish, kayak and ride his motorcycle. He is survived by his sister, Lisa Porter. He will be missed.









