Dr. Charles C. Smith
Green Bay - Dr. Charles C. Smith died in hospice on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on April 27, 1929 to Norman H. Smith and Eleanor Tayler Smith. He grew up in Green Bay, graduating from East High School in 1947. He then studied at Beloit College for three years, after which he was accepted to Northwestern University Medical School. In 1952, he was married to Nancy L. Kyger, whom he met at Beloit College. Following graduation from Northwestern in 1954, he did post-graduate training in medicine and surgery, and then spent two years in the Air Force as base hospital surgeon and as a flight surgeon at Norton AFB in California.
Upon completion of training in surgery and urology in Chicago in 1962, he and his family moved to Green Bay and he joined the partnership of Drs. Neu, Troup, and Forbes, later known as Urological Surgeons Ltd. He practiced urology for 26 years, retiring in 1989. In retirement, he enjoyed his antique cars and his Lake Michigan cottage in Door County. He played an active role in the planning and building of a new facility at the Peninsula Art School in Fish Creek. He was also involved over some years in Scholarships Inc. of Brown County.
In 1991, his wife Nancy passed away. In 1995, he was married to Mary Wittig Ziegler and they enjoyed ten years together until she passed away in 2006. He was later married for a brief period to Marion Eells. Dr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kennan Smith, his sister Eleanor DeVries, his wife Nancy Kyger Smith, his wife Mary Ziegler Smith, and his son Steven Smith. He is survived by his son Alan and family of Berlin, Germany. He is further survived by two stepdaughters, Susan Ziegler Feldhausen and her family of Washington, D.C., and Jennifer Ziegler and her family of Cedarburg, WI.
A memorial service will be held at a later date through Proko-Wall Funeral Home and Union Congregational United Church of Christ. The family wishes to thank relatives and friends for their support of Dr. Smith and his family. Above all else, he revered the kind, the loyal, and the humble, wherever he found them. A caregiver at heart, he spent a lifetime helping and caring for others, both professionally and personally. A memorial fund has been established at Unity Hospice, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020