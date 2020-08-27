Charles "Chuck" DeemDe Pere - Charles "Chuck" Deem, age 63, of De Pere, passed away August 24, 2020. The son of the late Elliot and Dora Jean (Bell) Deem was born July 2, 1957 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. On May 7, 1988 he married Margaret "Meg" Rentmeester at St. Mary Catholic Church in De Pere, and they shared many years of travel throughout the world together. He enjoyed biking, fishing, golfing, trap shooting and was an Eagle Scout.He graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in chemical engineering before starting his career in the nuclear industry and then as an engineer for 22 years in the paper industry. During his time in the paper industry, mostly at Georgia Pacific, he also registered a patent for his work and was a Six Sigma Black Belt. Prior to his retirement in July of 2019, he spent 12 years with Fusion Integrated Solutions.Survivors include his wife, Meg; step-mother Jan Deem; special cousins Bryan Deem and Tami Deem; Meg's parents Bill and Jean Rentmeester; Meg's siblings: Tim (Maggie) Rentmeester, Amy (George) Karioris, Dave (Dawn) Rentmeester, Robb Rentmeester and Steve (Tammy) Rentmeester; many nieces and nephews and his hunting and fishing buddy Mark Rucks.Preceded in death by his parents and his favorite aunt Zora Boston.Family and friends may gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, at 11:00am on Saturday, September 12 with Fr. Mike Ingold officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be used for the Fox River Bike Trail.Our family wishes to thank Elizabeth Wagner, FNP from Cardiology Associates for the tremendous care she gave to Chuck and our family.