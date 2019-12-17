Resources
Charles E. Sanders

De Pere - Charles E. Sanders, age 83 of DePere, WI was called home to heaven on Monday, December 16th. Chuck who was born and raised in Ishpeming, MI has resided in DePere, WI for nearly 20 years. He was a member of Alleluia Lutheran Church in Greenleaf, WI. He enjoyed golfing, stamp collecting, watching sports and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered most for his faith, his love of family and his undying support for the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers.

Surviving are his wife Marilyn (Kerkela)Sanders; three daughters, Tammy Oatley, Austin, TX, Tania (Bill) Jones, Green Bay, WI, Tiffany Lindroos, Ishpeming, MI; 7 grandchildren Nicholas, Deserae, David, Tyler, Jordan, Dana and Brittney; sister Sharon Beale and brother Bruce (Sandra) of Ishpeming, MI; and sister-in-law, Jane Danielson of Republic, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet (Rowe) and Charles E. Sanders, Sr.; brother Robert, son Keith and daughter Kelli.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Alleluia Lutheran Church, 6725 Elmro Rd., Greenleaf, WI on Friday, December 20th at 1 p.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
