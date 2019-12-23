|
|
Charles "Chuck" F. Scheffen
Green Bay, - Charles "Chuck" F. Scheffen, peacefully finished his life's testimony here on earth and went to be with his beloved Lord for eternity in Heaven on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Chuck was born July 15, 1925, in Oconto, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Walter and Erma Scheffen, and brother to Walter "Dick" Scheffen, Joyce Namahoe and the late Carmen Tourtilliot.
Chuck served in the U.S. Navy as a medic. He married the love of his life, the late Mildred "Millie" Scheffen, on February 17, 1945 and shared 66 incredible years together before Millie was called home. They were blessed with five children, Mary (Mark) Lessuise, Susan Wogsland; and his children that greeted him in Heaven, Vicki Engel, Carol Windey and Jim Scheffen. He is survived by Carol's husband, Eugene Windey and Jim's wife, Jean Scheffen-Kostreva. He and Millie also had 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Chuck lived his life as a devoted Christian who always put God first. In his younger years, he worked hard to provide for his family at Coffaro and Matakis and later got to travel and spend winters at their home in Florida with Millie. They enjoyed the simple, precious things in life and never took a day for granted. In recent years, Chuck mostly enjoyed spending time with his Bible, family and wonderful circle of friends. He loved sharing stories about his past and telling jokes to make people laugh. He was a member at Green Bay First Church and the Gideons. Chuck lived his life knowing that one day he would get to be with Jesus and his family in Heaven and soulfully looked forward to that time. He lived a full life, lived life to the fullest, and now we know he is rejoicing in the Lord's presence.
"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going." -John 14:1-4
The family of Chuck would like to give a special thanks to Carol Lopez, Gloria at Comfort Keepers, Jennifer at Clarity Care and Unity Hospice for the love and special care they provided him with. You were each a blessing.
Visitation will be at Green Bay First Church, 1460 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; followed by the Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Oconto. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A memorial fund has been established in Chuck's name, with all donations going to Green Bay First Outreach Ministries.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019