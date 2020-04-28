|
Charles (Chuck) G. Demlow
Casco - Charles G. Demlow, 57, Casco, passed away at home on April 25, 2020 with his beloved dog Snickers by his side. He was born on August 7, 1962 to Patricia (Tooley) Demlow and Larry Demlow. "Mr. Chuck", as he was called by all the little ones at the Casco Day Care, was an avid fisherman, a member of the Casco Fire Department, and enjoyed being the lawn mower repair guy. He spent his days going to the Village Kitchen (as part of the "Counter Coffee Clutch") and tinkering - with the mowers...that was unless it was Archery night, then everything stopped, he loved shooting league with friends and family for years at Hunters Edge.
Chuck is survived by his children, Christopher Demlow, Cody (fiancé Marty Zumwalt) Demlow, and Madison Demlow; one grandchild on the way (due in August); mother, Pat (special friend Paul Murphy) Williams; brothers and sisters; Chris (Donna) Demlow, Cindy (John) Lubbers, Cami (Scott) Prokash and Curt (Traci) Demlow; 7 nieces & nephews, 4 great nieces & nephews as well as his Special Buddies; Jim, Ben, Andrew, Bruce & Jeff. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Demlow.
A Memorial will be established in his honor.
Due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the celebration of his life will take place at a later date to be determined.
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family, Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2020