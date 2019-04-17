|
Charles "Jeff" Gretzinger
De Pere - Charles "Jeff" Gretzinger, 65, De Pere, passed away after a short illness on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born July 5, 1953 in Oconto Falls, WI to the late Charles and Frances (Kriewaldt) Gretzinger. Jeff was a graduate of Clintonville High School class of 1971. After high school, he went on to the Institute of Advanced Musical Studies in Switzerland and then graduated from St. Norbert College with a Bachelor of Music Degree in 1975. Additional graduate studies took him to Vandercook College of Music, Chicago; UW-Superior; UW-River Falls; and more studies at St. Norbert College.
He then began his teaching career at Sts. Peter and Paul Grade School, Green Bay, WI; from there he moved to Marinette to teach at Marinette Catholic Central High School. It was here that he met Mary Sebero and on December 29, 1979 they married in Marinette. After teaching in Marinette, he taught in the Oconto High School, then to the Wisconsin School Music Association, and finally he was working at the CESA #7, Green Bay.
Over the years Jeff garnered may special honors and recognitions which included the 1996 Kohl Fellowship recipient CESA 8, 1996 State Teacher of the Year candidate, the Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music staff, a Who's Who Among America's Teachers in 1992, 1993, 1995, and 1996, also the Wisconsin School Music Association Festival Computer Committee, and finally the National Band Association member.
In his free time, Jeff liked woodworking, landscaping, and playing in the Green Bay Symphony from 1971-1991.
Jeff is survived by his wife Mary Gretzinger; sons: Randall (Nicole) Gretzinger and Matthew (Anna) Gretzinger; his granddaughters: Raelle and Aubrey; brother Colny (Jill); sister Carmen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Carey.
Family & friends may visit on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00 to 3:00 PM at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere. A funeral service will start at 2:00 PM with Deacon Steve Gretzinger presiding. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the , 2850 Dairy Drive, Suite 130, Madison, WI 53718.
As a lasting gift Jeff was able to be an organ donor and his gift will live on in so many people.
The family wishes to take the time to thank the St Vincent Staff especially Anna, Amanda, Paige, and Jody, you were a comfort and so much help.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019