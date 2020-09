Charles H. TilotGreen Bay - Charles "Charlie" H. Tilot Jr, 93, of Green Bay was called home to our heavenly father with his family by his side on September 23, 2020.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. Burial at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery, Eaton.