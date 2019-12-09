|
|
Charles L. Bittner
Green Bay - In the early hours of Thursday, December 5, 2019, our much-loved patriarch, Chuck L. Bittner (only his mother called him Charles), peacefully completed his earthly journey and entered eternal life after a 15-year battle with cancer. He is survived by Janice (Roehrig), his wife of 59 years, sons Michael (Elizabeth Gauger) and Patrick (Diana Almeida), grandchildren Jenna, Brian, Ben, Ethan and Julia Bittner, brothers Robert (Ruth Nickel) and John (Gayle Ryan) and mother-in-law Adie (Schrage) Roehrig. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Alois and Gertrude (Birschbach) Bittner, father-in-law Cyril Roehrig and niece Susan Bittner. He was the proud godfather of Carol (Bittner) Boehnlein, Brian Bittner and Ben Bittner.
Chuck was born on July 14, 1937 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and raised in Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1955, served in the U.S. Air Force and was a proud military veteran. He worked for most of his career as a computer systems analyst at NCR. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman, art glass collector and Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed walking in the woods, duck hunting, trap shooting, fishing and playing cribbage and dominos with his friends and family. His favorite places included Indian Shores, Florida, Lake Noquebay and duck marshes. He was a member of the Brown County Sportsmen's Club, Ducks Unlimited and the Fenton Art Glass Collectors of America. He lived in the Green Bay area since 1972 and was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, December 12th from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church at 2270 S. Oneida Street, Green Bay, Wisconsin. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Mike Ingold officiating. Interment with military funeral honors will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13th at Ledgeview Memorial Park and Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, N6250 County Road K, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
Special thanks to Unity Hospice staff, Dr. Jason Hoppe, Prevea Clinic, Dr. Matthew Ryan and Nicole Spaeth of Green Bay Oncology and family, friends and neighbors who have provided support to Chuck and his family.
A final message from Chuck: "A large thank you to my beautiful wife Jan who was my caregiver and guardian angel these past few years. I love you!"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019