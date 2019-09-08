|
Charles L. Wiseman
Green Bay - Charles L. Wiseman, 70, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, passed away on August 30th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 18th, 1949 in St. Louis Missouri, the son of Frances and Charles Wiseman.
Chuck was a great many things. Practical, caring, intelligent, loving, and understanding to say a few. But a measure of a man by words is only so deep. What really shows a man's character are actions, not words.
He never said no to baiting a hook to catch some fish while relaxing in the crisp morning air as the sun rose. A keen sense of patience and an eye for detail led him to the best spots. Serenity allowed him to keep silent company during those hours, because a strong relationship doesn't always need words. It's being there that counts, and he was always there for family and friends.
When he wasn't out catching fish, you'd likely catch him out on the golf course. Making more divots than birdies, and more friends than pars, Chuck was infatuated with the sport. Even if he wasn't out doing it, you could find him spectating at home.
His career as a controller for UW-Green Bay for over thirty years, led him to having a second family in his colleagues and to being an avid Green Bay Phoenix sports fan.
And if there were no sports, no fish, no TV, there were always adventures to be found in books. From Stephen King to Robert Jordan, and many in between, Chuck would devour the print before him. Even Sunday morning comic compilations, read animatedly to his son, were fair game.
Charles was a man of few words and many actions, but those actions spoke louder than words ever could.
Charles is survived by his wife Roberta, his son Evan (Jessica) Wiseman, his siblings Mary (Roni) Goss, John Wiseman, the children he chose Eric (Lizzie Cina) Jorgenson, Tim Drake (Saindon), David Cole. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Frances Wiseman, his sisters Virginia and Alice Wiseman, his son Brian Wiseman, and many beloved pets.
Visitation for Charles will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI., 54301) from 5pm-7pm. A memorial service will follow at 7pm. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019