Charles P. "Chuck" Ackerman
Green Bay - Charles P. "Chuck" Ackerman, 82, Green Bay, passed away on March 8, 2019 from Lewy Body Dementia. The son of the late Carl and Florence (Perry) Ackerman was born on June 15, 1936 in Algoma, WI.
Chuck attended and graduated from Algoma High School, Class of '54, as well as Marquette University, Class of '58, where he earned a degree in Business. Immediately following college, Chuck enlisted in the US Navy until 1964 when he was honorably discharged. On June 16, 1962 he married Maureen Peterson Kirchman at Corpus Christi Church in Sturgeon Bay. With this marriage he also inherited four very young children. Together they shared 56 amazing years.
Professionally, Chuck worked at Fort Howard in the Marketing Department for 29 years before his retirement. In his free time, he worked on the St. Matthew's Catholic Church Council in various capacities and was President of the Green Bay East High School Booster Club. Chuck was also the President of the Green Bay Babe Ruth Baseball League, where he coached the Lindeman's Cleaning Indians for many years. He loved to paint, and traveled many miles (across states at times) to do so for family. All he needed was a sandwich, chocolate milk, and pickles in return. Above everything else, Chuck cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Maureen; sons, Michael Kirchman, Kevin (Ali) Kirchman, Paul (Lauren) Ackerman; daughters, Katherene Kirchman (Mark) Maxwell, Ann Kirchman (Roy) Champeau, Teresa (Mike) Bray, Cara (Doug) Mack, Lisa (Jerry) Klumb, Rebecca (John) Neumueller; grandchildren, Michael and Kristen Champeau, Carly, Jana, and Gilly Maxwell, Stephanie, Rachel, and KC Bray, Maura and Stephen Mack, Charlie and Brian Klumb, Marc, Michael, and Kate Neumueller, Georgia Ackerman; great grandchildren, Victoria and Michael Champeau; sister, Sara (Don) Guth; sister-in-law, Bonnie Peterson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded by his parents; sister, Elizabeth (Norbert) Walecka; brother, Tom (Jean) Ackerman; brother-in-law, Michael Peterson.
Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., on Wednesday from 9-12 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Military Honors to follow. Please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Homeless Shelter or to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Green Bay Campus in Chuck's honor. Family extends special thanks to Cindy, Tammy, Michael, the rest of the staff at Alpha Senior Concepts, as well as Compassus Hospice and Dr. Demery for their heartfelt care and concern. Also, a special thank you to Gary, Tom, and nieces Lori, Ann, and Jane for their visits with Chuck.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019