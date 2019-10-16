|
|
Reverend Charles R. Brooks
Appleton - With faith in the Resurrection of Jesus, we offer our prayers for Reverend Charles R. Brooks who entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 82.
Father Brooks was born in the Town of Holland, Wisconsin, to Henry and Mary (Brochtrup) Brooks. He was the thirteenth of sixteen children in the family. He attended Saint Nazianz Seminary, St. Nazianz, and junior college at Sacred Heart Seminary, Oneida. He studied Philosophy and Theology at St. Meinrad Seminary, Indiana. Most Reverend Stanislaus V. Bona ordained him to the priesthood on May 29, 1965, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Green Bay.
Father Charlie's first appointment was as Assistant Pastor of St. John Nepomucene Parish, Little Chute. This was followed by an appointment as Chaplain of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. In 1966, he was appointed Assistant Pastor of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Neenah. From 1972 to 1976, he again served as a Chaplain, this time at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. In 1976, while he was assigned as Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Lebanon, he continued to serve as a Chaplain at St. Joseph Residence, New London, and Theda Clark Medical Center, Neenah. In 1985, he was appointed Pastor of St. Boniface Parish, De Pere, and in 1993 as Temporary Administrator of St. Joseph Parish, De Pere. His final appointment as Pastor was in 1995 of St. Edward Parish, Mackville. Father Brooks retired in 2007.
He is survived by his siblings; Janet (Jacob) Huber, Kewaunee, Betty (Marv) Rademacher, Wrightstown, Roger "Duke" (Alice) Brooks, Kaukauna, sister-in-law Judie Brooks, Combined Locks, his god daughter Debbie Meyer, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings; John "Wilmer" (Helen) Brooks, Mary (Paul) Skell, Joe (Betty) Brooks, Adrian Brooks, Rose Ann (Fred) Ponschock, Sister Mary Henry Brooks, Richard Brooks, Theresa (John) Kemkes, Virginia "Jeanie" Brooks, Jacob Brooks, Franklin (Janelle) Brooks, Henry L. Brooks, his niece Brenda Marquardt, and nephew Rick Skell.
Reception of the body by the Regional Vicar, Very Reverend Dennis Bergsbaken will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th Street, De Pere. Visitation will continue until 7:00 p.m. when a Prayer Service will be held. On Saturday morning, visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at St. Edward Parish, N2926 State Road 47, Mackville.
The Funeral Liturgy, expressing our faith and our hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection, will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Edward Parish at 10:30 a.m. with Most Reverend David Ricken, Celebrant, and Very Reverend Dan Felton, Homilist. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Askeaton on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Honoring Father's wishes. No plants or flowers please. A memorial fund will be established.
All priests are invited to concelebrate. Please bring your alb; stole and chasuble will be provided.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019