Charles R. Enigl
Green Bay - Charles Roger Enigl, Green Bay, died peacefully, September 11, 2019 at Edenbrook.
Charles was born October 27, 1928 in a farmhouse near Carlsville, WI to the late John and Ethel (Bavry) Enigl. He grew up in Door County and graduated from Sevastopol High School. He completed the elementary teachers course at Door County Normal in Algoma. He taught two rural schools: Beech Grove in Kewaunee and Stevenson Pier in Door County.
He served in the Army Engineers from 1953-1955. He married Janice Faye (DeBroux) while in the army in 1954. After returning from the army he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Oshkosh and an M.S. from UW-Madison. He taught in Green Bay from 1957-1985. His last school was Edison Junior High School, teaching Earth Science. He sang with the Baylanders Chorus from 1963-1970. He was a long time member of the Neville Public Museum Geology Club serving as President, Vice President, Treasurer and Show Chairman. He had many interests and hobbies: rock collecting, oil and watercolor painting, genealogy, golfing, fly tying, amateur radio, learning the languages of his ancestors and wood carving. He carved hundreds of wooden figures. He belonged to Sons of Norway and two amateur Radio clubs. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and sang in the Men's Choir.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria Shellman, his son, Davin (Debbie) Enigl, his brother, John (Mary Ann) Enigl, nephews, a niece and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice (DeBroux) Enigl.
Friends may call at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay) on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm, with a service to follow at 4pm. Burial will be at Bayside Cemetery in Sturgeon Bay, WI. A memorial fund has been established in his memory. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Charlie's family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019