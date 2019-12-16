|
Charles "Chuck" Raymond Gille
Green Bay - Charles "Chuck" Raymond Gille, 88, passed away at home Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. He was born July 29, 1931 to Eva and Raymond Gille.
Chuck retired after 39 years from James River. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as well as the Wisconsin National Guard. For over 13 years he coached youth football at both St. Mary's and St. Joseph's grade schools in Green Bay. Chuck's charity work for St. Joseph's and eventually at St. John the Baptist parish consumed a lot of his life.
He was an avid bowler and throughout his life he had several 300 games. One of his great joys was camping with his family and spending time at Lake Noquebay. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and boating with Susie. In the last year Chuck was able to realize a lifelong dream, as he and Susie were able to take an Alaskan Cruise. Some of his last hours were spent with his immediate family along with many of the grandkids and great-grandkids. He was also an avid Packer fan.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Lois "Sue" (Terry) Gille; brother, Larry (Anita) Gille of Riverside , CA; sister-in-law, Mary Gille; brother-in-law, John Lagorio of Sarasota, FL; his children with Shirley: Kerry (Karen) Gille of Green Bay, Charles Gille (Nancy Shaffner) of Rockford, IL; stepdaughter, Lisa Gille of Rockford, IL; grandson, Michael (Erin) Gille of Sun Prairie, WI; grandson, Chuck Gille of Sarasota, FL.; grandson, Eric (Aimee) Gille of Waupaca, WI; granddaughter, Brittany (Dan Krause) of Seymour, WI; Lois Terry-Gille's sons, Sherman Terry (Crissy Toonen), John Terry (Stephanie Murrey) of Green Bay, Russell (Sandy) Terry of Denver, CO. In addition to those listed he had 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (VanCampenhout) Gille, the mother of his children; his second wife, Merrilee (VandenBusch) Gille; brother, Kenneth Gille and sister, Barbara Lagorio; his daughter, Terry Homa-Johnson; and grandson, Matthew Gille.
Family was always a big part of his life. He will be sorely missed by Susie and all of his family and friends.
Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019