Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Charles Smaney
Charles Smaney


1938 - 2019
Charles Smaney Obituary
Charles Smaney

Lena - Charles "Charlie" Smaney age 81 of Lena, passed away on December 10, 2019. He was born to the late Albert and Alice Smaney on April 21, 1938. He attended Lena School District after school he was drafted into the Army and served our country for 2 years. He came home and worked on the family farm and then was employed by the railroad for many years. He married Shirley Parker in 1977. The couple resided in Crivitz. After retiring from the railroad he returned to farming in Lena. His potato farming was enjoyed by many. He enjoyed picking mushrooms, canning his own vegetables and working at the Town of Lena Recycling Center. He loved hunting and fishing however he also had a passion for feeding the cats and birds. He is survived by two sisters Verna Lambrecht and Inez (Wayne) Hazelquist and one brother Bill Smaney. One sister in law Sharon Smaney and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley, 3 brothers Norbert, Raymond and Don, one sister Delores "Honey", one brother in law Ervin Lambrecht, 2 sister in laws Linda Smaney and Laverne Smaney. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Lena on Monday December 16th from 10 -12 Noon. The service will be at 12 Noon with Deacon Peter Gard officiating. The burial will be in the spring at Pine Hill Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Oconto County Police Dept., Oconto Falls Rescue Squad, Oconto Falls Hospital and Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home for all their help.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
