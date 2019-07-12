|
Charles Teege
Denmark - Charles Teege, age 82 of Denmark, passed away on July 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 6, 1937 to the late Walter and Ruth (Stratton) Teege in the Town of Lyndon, Wisconsin. On October 19, 1957 he married Charleen Zabrobsky in the Town of Russell. Chuck served his country in the United States Army National Guard during the Berlin Crisis. He held various positions in the community, he was an EMT for the Rescue Squad in Denmark as well as a Trustee and a Municipal Judge. Prior to moving to Denmark, he was a police officer in Seymour. He worked for GTE for 38 years, upon his retirement, he worked at the Village Mart. Together with his wife, and Jim Krueger, they started the Denmark Community Little League. Chuck was very involved with his church as a past president of United Methodist Men, a lay speaker and an annual conference delegate.
He is survived by his wife, Charleen and his children; Katherine Vail, Theresa (Russ) Gajeski, Sandra (Bob) Little and Charles Teege, grandchildren; Christopher (Rocio) Vail, Karen Vail, Jessica (Matt) Lensmire, Robert Little, Jonathan Little, Brandon (Tesia Van Rite) Teege, Alyssa Teege and Hayden Teege his great grandchildren; Matthew, Angela, Autumn, Michael and Isaac. He is further survived by his sister, Marcella Perl, brother and sisters-in-law; Jean Thomas and Richard (Charlotte) Zahrobsky.
Preceding Chuck in death are his sister, Miriam Kranick and sister-in-law, Rosalyn (Art) Powell.
Family and friends may gather on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church, 231 Chicago St., Denmark, beginning at 11:00am until 12:15, with a service at 12:30. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 12 to July 13, 2019