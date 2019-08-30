Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles "Charlie Roo" Thyes

Green Bay - Our little Charles "Charlie Roo" Thyes passed gently into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 25,th 2019. Charlie was born on December 31, 2018, and inspired all of us with his strength, courage, and smiles throughout his beautiful life. Our precious angel is now pain free and at peace following his battle with cancer.

Charlie is deeply loved and sadly missed by his parents, Ben Thyes and Sasha Vieth; twin brother Cayden and big brother Jakob; grandparents, Theresa Hoogland-Lebreck, James (Debra) Welter and Barbara Kramer; great grandparents, Kurt (Helen) Welsing; aunts and uncles, Kenny Thyes, Joe (Alli) Lebreck, Jennifer (Dennis) Helgeland, Jonathan (Houa) Lebreck and Josh (Katie) Vieth. Charlie is further survived by numerous cousins and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his uncles, Jason and Kevin Thyes; grandfathers, Bert Thyes and Thomas Vieth.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Tim Shillcox will be officiating. Burial will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy a memorial fund will be established in Charlie's name.

The family extends their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Charlie's Pediatric oncology team at Children's St. Vincent's for their support and care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
