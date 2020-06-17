Dr. Charles "Chuck" Troup
Green Bay - Charles W. Troup, M.D. passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on March 5, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1935 in Rochester, MN to Dr. Wilson J. Troup and Jean Elizabeth (Dabelstein) Troup. The family moved to De Pere in 1938. During his youth Chuck was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America, earning the ranks of Webelos Cub Scout, Eagle Scout (with 3 palms) and Quartermaster Sea Scout. He graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1953 and was editor-in-chief of the East Hi-Lite during his senior year. He attended Carleton College (Northfield, MN), graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry and Biology (pre-medical program). While at Carleton, he captained his college ski team. Chuck then matriculated at Northwestern University Medical School (Chicago, IL) where he was a member of Nu Sigma Nu Medical Fraternity.
On June 24, 1961, Chuck married his best friend and the love of his life, Mary Coe Wemple, at De Pere Presbyterian Church. After a Door County honeymoon, the couple returned to Chicago in order for Chuck to finish his education. He received his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School in 1963 and completed his rotating internship at Chicago Wesley Memorial Hospital the following year. Daughters, Marcia and Susan, were born in Chicago during this time. Dr. Troup entered the United States Naval Medical Corps (LT., USN) as a general medical officer in 1964 for a three-year tour of duty; stationed at Roosevelt Roads Naval Station Hospital (Puerto Rico). Upon fulfillment of his military obligation, Dr. Troup was accepted to the four-year Urological Residency Program at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee where son, David, was born.
Following residency, Dr. Troup moved his family back to Green Bay in 1971 and joined Urological Surgeons (adult and pediatric urology). In 1982 he established his own private urologic practice, Green Bay Urology, LTD. At the time of his retirement in 1991 Dr. Troup was on the active medical staffs of all three Green Bay Hospitals (at that time) and a founding member of Bay Care Clinic. During his distinguished professional medical career Dr. Troup was a member of the Brown County Medical Society, the Wisconsin Medical Society, the American Medical Association, the American College of Surgeons, the Wisconsin Surgical Society and the International College of Surgeons. Of significant importance to Dr. Troup, he was an active member of many urological specialty organizations including the Wisconsin Urological Society, the North Central Section of the American Urological Association, the American Urological Association(AUA), the Society for Pediatric Urology and the American Fertility Society. In 1980 he served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Wisconsin Urological Society and as the organization's President in 1982. He was the Wisconsin representative to the Executive Committee of the North Central Section of the AUA from 1984 to 1987, and served as President in 1989. Dr. Troup published seven scientific articles, presented over fifty formal lectures at various medical seminars/meetings and was the recipient of ten AMA Physician Recognition Awards (1971-1999).
While a devoted medical specialist, family was always first; especially when it came to education, sailing and skiing. In addition, Chuck was addicted to golf - especially after retirement - recording three hole-in-ones! Chuck and Coe became Florida residents in 2000 and split the ensuing years between Longboat Key and Green Bay. Due to health reasons, they moved back to Green Bay full-time in 2015.
Chuck and Coe celebrated 58 years of marriage before she preceded him in death in November 2019. He is survived by their three children and six grandchildren: Marcia Troup Beare (Nick) Amanda Beare and Jack Beare; Susan Troup Sloan (Casey) and Cameron Sloan; David Troup (Callista), Charlie Troup, Keely Troup and Emmy Coe Troup. In addition, he is survived by his sister Susan Troup Julavits (Bill) and sister-in-laws Mary Ellen Meyer (Ed) and Mary Jo Wemple (John) as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, brother Wilson J. Troup, Jr. and brother-in-law John M. Wemple.
Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 9:00-10:30am at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 North Webster Ave., De Pere. A service with full military honors will commence at 10:30am. Interment at De Pere Greenwood Cemetery will occur during a private family gathering.
The Troup Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice (especially Johanna and Jane) for their compassion and expert care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Hospice (www.unityhospice.org/donate) or The American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.