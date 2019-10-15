|
|
Charles W. McMonagle
Green Bay - Charles W. McMonagle, 74, of Green Bay, WI died peacefully listening to his favorite music and having loved ones and Chaplin Rebecca beside him on October 8, 2019 at Princeton Place in Albuquerque, NM. "Chuck" McMonagle was preceded in death by his father Kenneth, his mother Margurite and his sister Sandra. He is survived by his former wife, guardian and best friend of 33 years, Luci "Lucinda" McMonagle, his mother-in-law, Kathlyn Minor and Sister-in-law, Leta Tomac, and many cousins.
Chuck served in the Navy from 1966 to 1972 and ranked as an E-5 and EM2. He made his career at Dean's Pickle Co for 29 years and retired after an auto accident that left him paralyzed in 1993. Chuck was known for his generosity, kindness and willingness to help others. He loved computers, reading, watching science fiction and always won at movie trivia. Chuck was on the Board for the residents at Princeton Place and had many friends including staff members at Princeton and the Veteran Hospital. He will be greatly missed by many of his loved ones. A memorial website has been created by Luci McMonagle at www.CharlesWMcMonagle.com where comments can be made.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Princeton Place, 500 Louisiana Ave in Albuquerque, NM.
Memorial donations accepted in lieu of flowers or other gifts via http://bit.ly/CharlesMemorialFund
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019