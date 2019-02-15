|
|
Charley Davis
GREEN BAY - Charley Davis, 77, Green Bay, transitioned into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born November 18, 1941, the son of the late Ella M. Davis and the late Allen L. Woods. On March 3, 1963, Charley was united in marriage to Fannie of Winona, Mississippi (preceded him in death in 1989).
Charley Davis was the founding pastor of (Rebirth) of Outreach Miracle Temple, located in Chicago, IL. There he preached the word of God with signs and wonders following. He loved preaching the word of God, operating in signs and wonders, casting out devils, playing his guitar, and seeing others operate in their high calling in Jesus Christ. There were/are many who have been blessed by this great man of God.
Charley Davis and Phyllis Peterson were married in 1991. Phyllis preceded him in death in 2013.
The Celebration of Life will be held at The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1315 Lime Kiln Rd., Green Bay, WI. The wake is Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10 o'clock a.m. The service will start at 11 o'clock a.m. Immediately following the service, his final resting place will be at Woodside Cemetery, 1542 S Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301. Funeral services are provided by Pfotenhauer Funeral Home. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
His six children Charlie Ann (Glenn) Davis, Charles T. (Yvette) Davis, Willie C. (Stephanie) Davis, Tosha Scott, Rachel (George) Carter, and Paul (Barbara) Davis are grateful for your love and support. If you have any questions, feel free to call 920-461-1888.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019