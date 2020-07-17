1/2
Charlotte A. (Roulette) Sullivan
Charlotte A. (Roulette) Sullivan

Green Bay - Charlotte A. "Cookie" (Roulette) Sullivan, 79, passed away on July 14, 2020. Charlotte is survived by her parish family from St. Mary of the Angels; Fr. Ponce Macabalo, O.F.M., Deacon Paul P. Umentum, O.F.S., and other parishioners. She is further survived by the retired, unique, Fr. Ken DeGroot, and the outstanding Sr. Melanie Maczka. They both "always" took the time to care and share "compassion for all". Other survivors included good friends Joyce Janus, Joyce Plansky and Paula Rieder. There are no other survivors.

A private funeral service took place at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
