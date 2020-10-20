Charlotte Christensen
Suamico - Charlotte (Char) Ann Christensen, 91, formerly of Suamico, WI, died peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020, at The Cottages Memory Care facility in Shawano, WI, after battling Alzheimer Disease. The daughter of the late Denver and Bernice (Frisbie) Larsen was born September 7, 1929, in Suring, WI.
On December 11, 1948, she married Harlan Christensen and the two of them enjoyed almost 56 happy years together. Char was a stay at home mom and fulfilled her job well. Family was Char's first concern and whenever and wherever there was illness, emotional or financial support needed, she was ready and willing to help. She was there to help when new grandchildren were born, babysitting when needed, helping families relocate and assisting in any way possible. Christmas Eve gatherings, with all the family, were always a special time for Char, and some of the very best memories for her family to cherish. Char enjoyed working at church events, especially Abelskiver Fest, and weekly bible study. Char loved spending time in her gardens and feeding her backyard birds, even providing them with warm water to drink in the wintertime.
She is survived by five children: Allyn Christensen (Rhoby Hovanec), Lena, WI, Andrea (Joe) Hoffman, Shawano, WI, Arden (Carol) Christensen, Green Bay, WI, Kaye Christensen, Stillwater, MN and Conne Walton (Ralph) Davison of Las Vegas, NV; 16 grandchildren: Ami (Chris) Gaertig, Josh (Mandi) Christensen, Jeremy Hoffman, Angela (Jay) Koeller, Jed (Jenny) Hoffman, Amanda (Adam) Ligocki, Jay Hoffman (fiancée Amanda Elston), Abbey (Bo) VanHandel, Kris (Kevin) Rusboldt, Kelly (Joel) Gregozeski, Paul (Jamie) Christensen, Kim(Jacob) Bjork, Chip Bloch, Becky Bloch, Brandon Walton, Kendra Walton; four step grandchildren: Bethany (David) Piland, Tiersa Davison, Nathan Davison, Elyse (Aaron) Argyropolous; 29 great grandchildren, seven step great grandchildren; sisters in law: Corrine (Ted) Roscoe, Colleen (Ed) Gregorich, Noni Dobratz, Mavis Blazek; brothers in law: Bill (Nancy) Kamke, Fred Kopatz; nieces, nephews, friends and special neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; an infant son, Arthur Brian: her sister, Ro Jean Fricton, son-in-law, Greg Walton, her parents in-law, Hans and Mildred Christensen, and Frank Kamke; sisters in law: Berverly (Arnold) Schwenn and Maylou Kopatz; brothers in law: Richard Fricton, Joe Blazek, Ed Wacek, and Roger Behringer.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Cottages on Golden Pond Memory Care, Shawano,WI and Southern Care Hospice who cared for our mother.
A private funeral service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church. Burial will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery, Spruce, WI. Marnocha Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to: www.marnochafuneralhome.com
