Charmain Behnke
Lena - Charmaine Behnke, 79, Lena, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Oconto Falls. Thelma Charmaine Behnke was born July 6, 1940 in Marinette to the late James and Thelma (Lunsford) Jorgensen. She married Floyd Behnke on April 12, 1969. Charmaine was a member of First American Lutheran Church, Oconto, Wisconsin life member of FFA Alumni, Lena FFA Alumni, Oconto County 4H Leaders Association, and Past President of Wisconsin State 4H Leaders Council. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, spending time with her grandchildren and preserving garden produce. She was a lifelong beautician in the Coleman area and lived on the Behnke homestead dairy farm for fifty years.
Charmaine is survived by her husband, Floyd Behnke; son Aaron (Jessica) Behnke; daughter, Nelda (Brock) Bailey; nine grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, Melanie and Katelin Behnke, Josie, Teagan, Blair, Malynn and Broden Bailey, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by a brother, James (Patricia) Jorgensen, infant brother, Carl Jorgensen, special brothers, Stanley "Sonny" Barnes and Ernie Barns who always made sure she had milk for bottle and treated her like a little sis; a brother-in-law, Lloyd (Ruth) Behnke.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 8 PM Friday, March 20, 2020. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 21, at First American Lutheran Church, from 10 to 11 AM.. Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Saturday at the church with the Rev. Gary Olson officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020