Charone E. Scott
Charone E. (Nelson) Scott, 43, fell asleep in death on March 31, 2020, surrounded by family. She is now in Jehovah's loving memory and awaiting the time when "all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out" to a resurrection of life -John 5:28-29.
Charone was born on July 18, 1976, in Chicago, Illinois to her late parents Johnny Nelson and Elnora Nelson Blackburn.
She was the speaker of her graduating class at Southwest High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin on June 8, 1994. She went on to study accounting at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was married to her beloved and supportive husband Joseph Scott on October 07, 2006.
Charone loved her God, Jehovah, and demonstrated such when she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She then zealously volunteered to assist others in learning about the good news of Jehovah's Kingdom and living on a paradise earth. She took delight in serving Jehovah, and walking in Jesus Christ's footsteps. In addition to serving Jehovah, she enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with her grandson, Noah.
Charone loved life, her family, and will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her husband Joseph Scott; daughter, Melissa (Andrew) Bader; grandson, Noah Swetlik; siblings, Medles Johnson; Will (Massey) Johnson; Alice Nelson; Orlando Nelson; Alfred Nelson; Lawrence Nelson; and Rosie Nelson; as well as many other extended family and friends.
Virtual gathering of family and friends will be hosted by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 2 pm on Zoom. For further details please reach out to immediate family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020