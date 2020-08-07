1/1
Cheri Clark
Cheri Clark, age 55, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 1, 1965 in Green Bay the daughter of Richard and Mary Jo (Butterfield) Gellin. Cheri graduated from Green Bay East High in 1983. She was united in marriage to her best friend and love of her life, Terry Clark on May 12, 1990. Their marriage was blessed with two sons. Cheri worked for Cropsey's for 20 years. She enjoyed playing darts and being social with friends and family.

Cheri is survived by her beloved husband, Terry of 30 years, two sons: Justin (Brianna) and Austin Clark; mother, Mary Jo Gellin, five sisters: Patty (Tom) Zeitler, Cindy (Jim) Laes, Sue (Curt) Hansen, Karen (Charlie) Alberts, and Lisa (Roy) Clark; one brother, Tom (Barb) Gellin; brother-in-law, Scott (Barb) Clark, two sisters-in-law: Molly Mollet and Erin (Scott) Lassanske; and father-in-law, Ken Mollet; further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and-nephews, aunts, uncles, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard J. Gellin, mother-in-law, Kathy Mollet, and best friends: Kim Long and Maureen "Preena" Laughlin.

A celebration of Cheri's life will be held at RumRunners (715 S. Broadway, Green Bay, WI), Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM.

The family wishes to extend a thank you to HSHS Oncology staff and to Unity Hospice for all their care, comfort, and support that was given to Cheri and the family.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2020.
