Cherie G Beck
Green Bay - Cherie G. Beck, 59, Green Bay passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 17, 2019. Cherie was born on December 3, 1959 in Green Bay the daughter of Norbert and Shirley Rosenow. She was Blessed with a beautiful voice and used that gift as she sang in a variety of bands throughout the years. Cherie enjoyed rummage sales, estate sales and collecting antiques.
She is survived by her father Norbert Rosenow and his wife Dolores Andersen, 3 brothers Rick Rosenow, Craig Rosenow, (Lou Lou) ; Larry (Sarah) Rosenow, one niece, Rae Lynn and her children Zoey and Mic, one nephew, Collin Rosenow.
She was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Rosenow, and an aunt Beverly Schroeder, and an uncle, Jerry Rosenow.
In accordance with Cherie's wishes, private services will be held for the immediate family.
She will be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed by family and friends. Cherie will be our shining star in the evening sky.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019