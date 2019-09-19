|
Cheryl Cleereman
Green Bay - Cheryl A. Cleereman, 63, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1955, in Sturgeon Bay to John Sr. and Ruby Charles. Cheryl was a graduate of Preble High School. She took a position with Shopko at the age of 17, retiring after over 40 years of employment. She was married to her former husband, Mike Cleereman, on October 18, 1975. Cheryl loved spending time with her family and friends. Listening to 50's music, buying gifts for everybody and occasional visits to the casino were also favorite pastimes.
Cheryl will be deeply missed by her former husband, Mike; two daughters, Tara (Scott) Hille and Kristin (Jeff) Ballard; three grandsons, Bennett, Harrison and Brooks Ballard; her mother, Ruby Charles; a brother, John Jr. (Dana) Charles; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, John Charles Sr., and former parents-in-law, Donald and Delores Cleereman.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, followed by a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter in Cheryl's name.
Cheryl's family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice for their excellent care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019