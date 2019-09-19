Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Cleereman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Cleereman


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Cleereman Obituary
Cheryl Cleereman

Green Bay - Cheryl A. Cleereman, 63, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1955, in Sturgeon Bay to John Sr. and Ruby Charles. Cheryl was a graduate of Preble High School. She took a position with Shopko at the age of 17, retiring after over 40 years of employment. She was married to her former husband, Mike Cleereman, on October 18, 1975. Cheryl loved spending time with her family and friends. Listening to 50's music, buying gifts for everybody and occasional visits to the casino were also favorite pastimes.

Cheryl will be deeply missed by her former husband, Mike; two daughters, Tara (Scott) Hille and Kristin (Jeff) Ballard; three grandsons, Bennett, Harrison and Brooks Ballard; her mother, Ruby Charles; a brother, John Jr. (Dana) Charles; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, John Charles Sr., and former parents-in-law, Donald and Delores Cleereman.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, followed by a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter in Cheryl's name.

Cheryl's family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice for their excellent care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now