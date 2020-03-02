|
|
Cheryl Ehlers
Osseo, MN - Cheryl Ann (Wurl) Ehlers, 75, of Osseo, MN, and Satellite Beach, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL.
Cheryl was born on April 27, 1944, to Ralph and Ethel (Gehler) Wurl in Wahpeton, North Dakota. On June 2, 1962, Cheryl was united in marriage to Dennis Walter Ehlers at Immanuel Lutheran church in Wahpeton. In June, Cheryl and Dennis moved to Beloit, Wisconsin, where they started their life together. Cheryl and Dennis welcomed their son Guy Dennis in 1962 and their daughter Shelly Ann in 1966. Sadly, due to complications they lost their twin boys, Glen and Gary, days after their birth in 1964.
Cheryl had a passion for traveling and socializing with others. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, walking on the beach, and playing cards. Cheryl was known for her radiating warmth and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Cheryl enjoyed being a stay at home mom while her children were young, and after that she worked as a receptionist for Duplicating Systems in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In 2003, Cheryl and Dennis moved from Green Bay to Coon Rapids, Minnesota, to be closer to family. She then worked part-time as a home care assistant for Yellow Rose Home Care, and again she showed her loving nature by taking care of the elderly.
Cheryl will be greatly missed by her beloved husband Dennis, her son Guy Dennis Ehlers, Satellite Beach, Florida, and daughter Shelly (Todd) DeBaker, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; her sisters Marcy Buck, Fairmount, North Dakota, Marlene Walters, Grand Forks, North Dakota, Pamela (Dan) Brown, Gloucester, North Carolina; and her grandchildren Nick (Natalia) Ehlers, Ashley (Eli) Gedatus, Katie Ehlers, Brett DeBaker, Brooke DeBaker, and great granddaughter Angelina.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ethel Wurl, and her children Glen and Gary Ehlers.
A celebration of life gathering to be announced at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020