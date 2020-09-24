1/1
Cheryl Kallerud
1962 - 2020
Cheryl Kallerud

Green Bay - Cheyrl Ann (Lardinois) Kallerud, 58, of Green Bay passed away September 21, 2020. Cheryl is the daughter of the late Darrell and Judy Lardinois born on June 5th, 1962, in Green Bay. On June 9th, 1984, she married Robert Kallerud at St. Joseph church in De Pere. Cheryl worked at Kroll's West for 33 years until her retirement. Cheryl enjoyed going out to eat, listening to Elvis and Kenny Rodgers and spending time with her family.

Cheryl will be sadly missed by her husband Robert, daughter, Kristine (Aaron) and grandson, Aydan; her siblings, Lori (Jim) Hendricks, Dennis (Shannon) Lardinois, Mary (Jim) Popp and Julie (Jason) Tlachac; her mother-in-law, Vila Mashl; brothers-in-law, Eric (Andria) Mashl, Darren (Sue) Mashl, Les Jeager, Walter Jensen and sister-in-law, Gay Mashl. Cheryl is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

In addition to Cheryl's parents she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Roland Mashl; sisters-in-law, Deborah Jeager and Linda Jensen and bother-in-law, Kevin Mashl.

Visitation will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Wednesday, September 30, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. with Deacon Bill Burkel officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
SEP
30
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
