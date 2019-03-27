|
|
Cheryl Lynn Calewarts
Green Bay - Cheryl Lynn Calewarts, 61, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1958, in Green Bay to Leon and Gladys (Moes) Calewarts.
Cheryl graduated from Bay Port High School, Class of 1976. She then attended Lakeshore Technical College and St. Norbert College. Cheryl was employed by Peoples Marine Bank, then worked at Associated Bank in auditing for 20 years; as well as being a part-time associate at Target for 15 years.
She enjoyed fishing, refinishing furniture, going to estate sales and auctions and collecting oil lamps. Cheryl had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews and loved spending time playing with them.
She is survived by her parents, Leon and Gladys Calewarts; her siblings, Debra (Mark) Habeck, Karen (Joe) Femling, Kevin (Wendy) Calewarts; nieces and nephews, Jerod (Jessica) Habeck, Jonathan (Karla) Habeck, Jason (Katie) Habeck, Cortney (Bryant) Gerbers, Tyler Femling, Samantha (Zach Nasto) Femling, Logan Calewarts; great-nieces and great-nephews, Addison, Alyssa, Austin, McKensie, Taylor, Mya, Gavin, Skylar, Giuliana, Rayne; aunts and uncles, Arlene (Jack) DeGroot, Lois (Bill) Johnston; and her best friend, Joanne Knoener.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roland and Hattie Calewarts, Esther and Alphonse Moes; and uncle and aunt, Wayne (Nora) Calewarts.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Cheryl's name.
Thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, especially Amy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019