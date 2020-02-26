|
Cheryl (Johnson) Morin
Green Bay - Cheryl (Johnson) Morin, age 66, formerly of Rapid River, MI, passed away Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at her home in Green Bay. She was born July 2, 1953 in Minneapolis. She spent her younger childhood years in MN and later moved to Rapid River, MI where she graduated from high school.
She married her high school sweetheart, Dale Morin, on July 20, 1974 in Rapid River. They lived in several WI cities, eventually residing in Green Bay for the majority of their married life. She started her professional career as a Legal Secretary and became a Litigation Paralegal. Upon retirement, she enjoyed a part time librarian position and outdoor living space gardening.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Dale Morin of Green Bay WI; brothers, Kevin (Sharon) Johnson of Omaha, NE, and Glenn (Sandy) Johnson of Las Vegas, NV; mother-in-law, Naomi Morin of Escanaba, MI; brothers-in-law, William (Kathy) Morin of Kentwood, MI, and David (Cheryl) Lundberg of Green Bay, WI; aunts, Esther (Joe) Niverth of Stonington, MI, Shirley Heckel of Gladstone, MI, and Carol (Bill) Hall of Glenside, PA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis (Thorsen) and Richard "Dick" Johnson; sister-in-law, Michele (Morin) Lundberg; and father-in-law, Raymond Morin.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (EST), Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Escanaba, MI. Funeral services celebrating the life of Cheryl will follow at 12 p.m., Sat., in the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Diane Srutowski officiating. A luncheon will be served at the conclusion of the services. Burial will take place in Lakewood Cemetery in Stonington, MI. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will go toward a memorial. The family would like to extend a special thank you to David and Cheryl Lundberg for their loving care during hospice. The Anderson Funeral Homes are assisting the Morin family and online condolences can be sent at www.andersonfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020