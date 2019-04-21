|
Cheryl Mumford
New Franken - Cheryl A. Mumford, age 66, of New Franken, passed away unexpectedly from sleep apnea on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Aurora Hospital surrounded by her family. Cheryl was born September 7, 1952, in Green Bay, WI, the daughter of Merlin and Eleanor (Fontaine) Young.
Cheryl was united in marriage to Murray Mumford on December 14, 1996, in Louisville, Colorado and was the loving mother to Kristy Sipiorski, born June 5, 1977.
Cheryl worked as a project manager in IT for various companies, including Storagetek. She retired in 2017. Cheryl enjoyed reading, using her electronic devices, watching TV, plinking and much more. Most importantly, Cheryl loved spending time with her family. Her husband, daughter, grandchildren and dogs meant the world to her.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl is preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Brunette.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Rev. Steve Fewell will be officiating a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed at www.Prokowall.com.
Cheryl's family would like to thank all the first responders, ICU staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, friends and family for their amazing care and support during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019