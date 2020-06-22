Chester "Chet" H. Miller
Green Bay - Chester "Chet" H. Miller, 91, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1928, in New Jersey, to the late Joseph and Eva Miller.
Chet served with the U.S. Army in the Korean War. On August 20, 1955 he married Clarice Hegenbarth at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage before she passed in 2005. He was employed by the City of Green Bay as the Director of Parks and Recreation for 40 years, during which he designed Colburn Park and Fireman's Park and started the Kiddie Carnival which continues today; as well as being instrumental in the expansion of the Wildlife Sanctuary and Bay Beach and keeping the ticket price at 10 cents.
Chet enjoyed playing cribbage, bowling, golfing, fishing, socializing, refereeing basketball (was inducted into GBOA Hall of Fame and served as President), gardening, camping, going on trips in the motorhome, wintering in Texas; and "hunting for chicks with his grandsons."
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Kevin Miller, Green Bay; Cindy and Tom Van Groll, Cedarburg; Sharon De Cleene, Green Bay; Mitchell Miller, Green Bay; Jeff and Mary Miller, Allouez; and Lori and Dale Dycus, Green Bay; "adopted son", Tom Hughes; his grandchildren, Andy, Dan, Casey (Joz), Ben (Arwen) and Nick De Cleene, Anna and Matt Miller and Emerson Dycus; great-grandchildren, Liam and Graham Van Groll; sisters-in-law, Geraldine "Jelly Bean" Hartlaub and Maryann (Clary) Reinhardt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norbert Hegenbarth, Marian Mooney, Ellen (Lynn) Ceason, Fran "Hansie" (Terry Ritter) Hegenbarth; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Chet is preceded in death by his wife, Clarice; son, Todd Miller; brothers, Anthony Miller, Joseph Miller and Jerome Miller; sister, Sr. Helen Miller; mother and father-in-law, Bernard and Anna Hegenbarth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hegenbarth, Greg Hegenbarth, Lloyd "Babe" Mooney and Bernita "Nita" Bluske.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26; followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Visitation will continue at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Due to coronavirus restrictions, all attendees will be encouraged to wear masks. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Unity Hospice and Tender Hearts Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Chet's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.