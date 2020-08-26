1/
Chester Polivka
1920 - 2020
Chester Polivka

Green Bay - Chester A. Polivka, 99, of Green Bay, was called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, in King, WI.

He was born October 6, 1920 in Buck Lake, son of the late Lawrence and Anna (Czupa) Polivka. Chester married the late Marilyn Schindler of Alpha on June 11, 1949 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Alpha, Michigan. He was a staff Sargent in the Army Air Force during WWII. He was a proud veteran and a member of the Crystal Falls VFW.

He also spent many years as a volunteer fireman with the Alpha Fire Department. He was the Mastodon Township Clerk and a barber in Alpha. In 1963 he and his family relocated to Los Angeles, CA where he retired as head of maintenance for Max Factor in Hollywood, CA., before moving to Green Bay, WI in 1986. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He could boast about pitching fastpitch softball until the age of 58 and to all his friends, at the Green Bay Moose Lodge #801.

Since 1986 this greatest pride of all was collecting more than, 4,069,140 pull tabs for the Crystal Falls VFW to help provide medical equipment for children.

Chester is survived by and will be sadly missed by his loving son Randy, and daughter-in-law Terrie of Crystal Falls, sisters Marjorie (Emmett) Welky, Celia Dunfee and a brother Walter (Gwen) Polivka, along with many friends and relatives. In addition to his parents, Chester was proceeded in death by his loving wife Marilyn, brothers Joe and John, sisters Rose, Alice and Clara.

There will be no services as was requested by Chester. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
