|
|
Chris G. "Jerry" Tilleman
Green Bay - Chris G. "Jerry" Tilleman, 68, Green Bay passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. Jerry was born on November 1, 1950 in Green Bay the son of the late Chris A. and Mary Lou (Beernsten) Tilleman. He graduated from St. Francis Xavier Cathedral grade School and Green Bay East High School with the class of 1968. Jerry served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Jerry worked alongside his father at Tilleman Construction for several years. He then established CGT Company.
Jerry had a special connection and bond with everyone in his life. Whether it was through their love of cars, the arts, fishing, skiing, travelling, or exploring, he was always able to find a common ground with everyone. He had a gift of connecting with his nieces and nephews in such a unique manner as to make each feel like his favorite. Jerry was quick-witted and sure to soon have you laughing, even at yourself.
Jerry loved to travel and was worldly in personality. In his lifetime he was able to live the dream of seeing the world and was always venturing off somewhere. While he loved travelling the globe to new and exotic places, he was just as comfortable sitting down for a good meal, great conversation or a laugh. Jerry had an eye for treasures and the finer things in life, yet was humble and full of integrity.
Jerry is survived by sisters Bonnie (Harlan) Buchanan, Kay Prechter, Mary Anne (fiancé Joe Janowicz) and, Cheryl Delwiche, brothers Michael (Shirley), Richard (Diane), Roy (Debbie), Andy (Jackie), Kenny (Tim), and Tom Tilleman, one sister-in-law Lisa Tilleman. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who loved their uncle Jerry dearly.
Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony and Joe, two brothers-in-law John Prechter, and Troy Delwiche, one niece Jill Buchanan.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held at The Automobile Gallery, 400 South Adams St, from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 16, 2019. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Jerry was sincerely loved by his family and friends. He's truly missed already.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019