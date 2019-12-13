|
|
Christian J. Hazen
Green Bay - Christian J. Hazen (AKA Sarge), 62, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home. He was born to parents, Christian and the late Bernadine Hazen on March 27, 1957, in Green Bay. Chris attended Southwest High School, before the family relocated to the Seymour area. Chris graduated from Seymour High School in 1976.
Chris had many passions, including golf, archery, hunting, trout fishing, martial arts, and was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan. He resonated toughness and was fearless. His family describes him as "a Marine before he joined the Marines."
After high school, Chris enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps. He was classified as a Motor Vehicle Operator, and he served approximately 14 years. Chris completed Non-Commissioned Officer training, and received Meritorious Mast Award (3), Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal (4), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Rifle Marksmanship Badge, and 13 Letters of Appreciation.
With an Honorable Discharge in hand, and a new Jeep, Chris moved back to Green Bay. He was engaged to the (late) Mary Ann Wallenfang, and was blessed to become a step-father and grandfather to Mary's children and grandchildren.
Chris is survived by his father, Christian; siblings, Curt, Keith, Karen, Carol, Kathleen; sister-in-law, Sandy; brothers-in-law, Keith and Dominick; nephews, Christopher (Kristina), Caleb, Nicholas, Harlan; and nieces, Holly (Greg), Krista, and Katrina (Mike); extended Wallenfang family, including children and grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, cousins; former wife, Noel; friend, Laurel; and other relatives and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Bernadine; and his fiancée, Mary Ann Wallenfang.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, 209 S. Adams St., from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Chris will be laid to rest at Allouez Catholic Cemetery, at the Veterans Wall of Honor. Online condolences may be sent to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019