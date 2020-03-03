|
|
Christian James Warzniak
De Pere - Christian James Warzniak, age 5, of De Pere, met his daddy Saturday February 29, 2020. He was welcomed into this world on January 22, 2015 as the son of Tara Marie Hein and the late Ryan Michael Warzniak. Christian was currently in the 4K pre-school program at Father Allouez Catholic School in Green Bay, WI.
Christian was a happy, kind, sweet, thoughtful and friendly boy who always gave a good hug and was the first to always hold doors for people. He was persistent and never gave up on anything he did. Christian loved swimming, taking walks and could light up the room with his perfect smile. He had the loudest, most infectious laugh that will never be forgotten. He thoroughly enjoyed beating his video games; Mario and Luigi were his favorite. He will be missed by all of his classmates, friends and family eternally.
Christian loved his mommy Tara and his late father Ryan Warzniak very much. He also loved his Oskii dog. Tara survives Christian as do his maternal grandparents: Jean Hein (Gammy) and Stan Hein; Paternal grandparents: Jim and Michaelyn Warzniak; Aunts and Uncles: Nathan Hein, Sammi Warzniak and Chris Warzniak as well as his three loving cousins: Bryson, Braxton and Brionna Hein.
Family and friends may call at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew St., Green Bay (Allouez) on Saturday, March 7, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Resurrection for Christian will be celebrated at 11:00am Saturday at the church with Rev. Bob Kabat officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting Christian's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020