Christina "Tina" Vogel
Sturgeon Bay - "Do not be sad, but rejoice in knowing she is no longer in pain."
Christina "Tina" Jean Vogel, 76 of Sturgeon Bay, passed away from breast cancer on July 7, 2020. Tina touched so many people's lives over the 76 years she lived. She spent all of her living days taking care of others. That was her nature. She will leave special memories behind, such as making Mickey Mouse pancakes for her children and grandchildren who came to visit, serving her delicious homemade peanut butter cookies, and playing (and winning) endless games of Triominoes, Rummikub, Wild Rummy, and 31. She always wanted to make people feel special and cared for and had great success in doing so.
Tina was born in Escanaba, Michigan on February 3, 1944. She married Herbert Florian Vogel in 1969 and was blessed with daughters, twins Tracie and Theresa, and Jessica. Tina and Herb were also foster parents to many children. She fostered over 20 children over the years, some who stayed for a few hours or days, many who stayed for 4 to 5 years, and all who stayed in her heart.
Tina was a woman of many talents and wasn't afraid of hard work. She started working at a young age in Escanaba, Michigan as a cook and then managed a restaurant before moving to Green Bay. After taking years off to raise her children, she opened up a candy and ceramic store called Vogel's Creative Crafts in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She met a lot of people through her business and then later worked at Door County Memorial Hospital in the billing department until her retirement. She enjoyed her work, had a strong work ethic, and was known for being early, usually having 30 minutes to spare (at least) and maintained this level of punctuality throughout her life.
Tina is survived by her husband Herbert, daughter Tracie (Erkin) Karimi and their children Mahrukh (Rowan) MacLeod, Mariam, and Mehmood; daughter Theresa (David) Hrubecky and their children Alex, Paige, Claire, and Max; Jessica (Mark) Schwartz and their children Cody, Tyler, Casey, and twins Quintyn and Dawson; Angie (Randy) Stephens and their children Nicholas, Faith, Kayla (Alex) Murphy and Tina's great-grandchildren Tati and Myles; and godchild, Sherri Steffes. Tina was very proud of her children and grandchildren and when she felt well, would attend their events and be their number one fan. She is bound to continue being their number one cheerleader from heaven.
She is also survived by her siblings whom she loved so greatly: Karen Carlson, William (Barb) Couillard, David Couillard, Walter (Cheryl) Couillard, and Melvin Couillard; her sisters-in-law, Marian Schley, and Pat Couillard.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents, William Couillard and Melvina (Dale) Sanborn and her in-laws, Joseph and Mary Vogel, her sister, Elizabeth Couillard; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, William Carlson, Eileen Couillard, Virginia (Frank) Peroutky, Ervin (Christine) Vogel, Bernard (Toni) Vogel, Robert (Kazue) Vogel, Geraldine Vogel, and Thomas Vogel, and a dear friend, Sandy McKuen.
The Vogel family wishes to extend a special thank you to Tina's friends, Hope Impullitti, Bonnie Schartner, and Patti Hovde (and so many others too numerous to name) for their care and compassion provided to Tina and her family during her illness. Thank you to family members and friends who stepped in to lend a helping hand or listening ear. Your presence was very much appreciated. In addition, a special thanks is extended to Dr. Jaslowski and the multitude of medical staff who provided care for her during the 20 years she battled with breast cancer, Door CANcer, Ascension at Home, and Unity Hospice. The kindness and compassion shown by all was comforting to her in her final months of life.
Visitation will be at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood, WI on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The Funeral Mass and Burial will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Ryan Krueger officiating. THE CHURCH ASKS THAT YOU WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHILE IN ATTENDANCE.
A celebration to honor Tina's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tina's name to Door CANcer Inc. (http://www.doorcancer.com/please-donate
) or mailed to Door CANcer Inc. PO Box 423, Sturgeon Bay, W 54235. Expressions of sympathy and memories can be shared through her tribute page at forbesfuneralhome.com
. In addition, please make time to spend with family and friends doing something fun in her memory: Sing a song, play a game, share a beverage, send a note, show kindness.
Tina will be forever in our hearts and will be remembered for her courage, selflessness, and determination to live to be present for her family and friends. She made our world a better place because we knew and loved her.
"Perhaps they are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy." Anonymous.
Shine bright, Mom.