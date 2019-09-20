|
Christine "Kris" Bain
Allouez - Christine "Kris" Bain, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 19, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Kris was born on February 6, 1953, in Green Bay to the Late Gilbert and Mae (Junion) Hucek. Kris married Dan Bain, the love of her life, on October 17, 1970, at St. Willebrord Catholic Church in Green Bay. Kris was a fan of following the NHRA Drag Racing Circuit and was able to attend many events across the country. Throughout the years, Dan and Kris enjoyed many gambling trips from Minnesota as far as Las Vegas. She loved playing the poker machines and had a knack for hitting the elusive royal flush. She couldn't wait for winter to end and spring to start so she could drive her 1981 Red Corvette. Many trips were taken to Door and Kewaunee county for picnics by the water. Kris was ecstatic to visit her daughter Rachel, son-in-law, Reese, and her fur-grand-baby, Rogue, in Colorado; while sharing her first visit in the mountains with them. "To her sister, "Nurse Jackie," You are our rock and we could not have gone through this without you."
Sadly, she did not attend the "Ice Bowl."
Kris will be sadly missed by her husband of 49 years, Dan Bain; daughter, Rachel (Reese) White; grandson, Quinten (Taylor) White; great-grandchildren, Ava and Katalina White; siblings, MaryAnn (Larry) Rosner, Jackie (Bill) Brisbane, Bonnie (Jim) Radosevich, Butch (Betsy) Hucek, Gary (MaryEllen) Hucek, Cindy (Randy) Vandevelde and brother-in-law, Jim Bain. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Melvin and Muriel Bain; her siblings, Donna (Robert) LaMal, Gerald (Ruth) Hucek, James (Jane) Hucek; brother-in-law, Rich Bain and sister-in-law, Karen Bain.
A Celebration of Kris's life will be held at the Drift Inn, 1535 S. Ashland Ave., on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of the 7th and 9th floors of St. Vincent Hospital and the amazing nurses with Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019