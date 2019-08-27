|
Christine Gilbertson
Cecil - Christine Gilbertson, 91, Cecil, went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus on Sunday evening, August 25, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Oconto Falls with family present. She was born February 22, 1928 in Florence County to Otto and Farrol (Basil) Pockat. Christine grew up in the Long Lake area and worked in the lumber camps as a teenager.
On June 8, 1946 she married Charles W. Gilbertson at Bethel Lutheran Church in Green Valley. The couple owned and operated two family farms and had nine children together. Christine worked very hard on the farm while still being employed by the canning factory and Elliott Glove in Gillett. As a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church, she was active in the Ladies Aide and taught Sunday School. She belonged to the Shawano County Homemakers and was once a 4-H leader. Christine's Christian faith was very important to her and believed: "Jesus Is My Lord". She will be fondly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt who always wanted to help others.
Survivors are her five children, Audrey Jarek, Pulaski; Duane (Bev) Gilbertson, Oconto Falls; Debbie (Rick) Ambrosius, Fremont; Becky (Fred) Gartner, Shawano; Steve (Brenda) Gilbertson, Green Bay; 20 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, one special niece, Sharon (Jack) Dingeldein; her card club ladies: Donna, Joyce, Lois and Nancy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2012, four children, Dean, Charles S. "Chucky" and Dennis Gilbertson, one daughter Connie Hansen, one granddaughter, Tanya Gartner, three sisters, Marie (Ed) Wendt, Alice (Clem) Lotto and Edna (Dan) Dekart and one brother, Sylvester "Sy" (Judy) Pockat.
Visitation will be held after 9am Friday, August 30, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Green Valley until the time of services. Funeral services will be held 11am Friday at the church with Pastor Bill Gruenstern officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The Gilbertson family would like to thank Serenity Gardens in Gillett, Atrium Post Acute Care of Oconto Falls and Compassus Hospice for care and concern shown Christine during their time together. They would also like to thank granddaughter and namesake Christine Ambrosius, RN who stayed and cared for her grandmother until the very end.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019