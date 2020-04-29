Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine J. Mann

Christine J. Mann Obituary
Christine J. Mann

Green Bay - Christine J. Mann, 64, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born October 3, 1955, in Green Bay, and graduated from East High School.

Christine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to the casino, and shopping with her daughter.

Survivors include her 2 children: Dale J. Mann and his fiancé Erin, and Melissa Pierquet and her fiancée William; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and her brothers and sisters: Cheryl Bain, David Price, Tommy Mann, and Lori Coopman, all of Green Bay.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jaqueline Mann, and her brother, Randall Mann.

A Celebration of Christine's life will be held at a later time. Online condolence may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
