Christine M. VanderMuss
Algoma - Christine M. VanderMuss, 57, Algoma, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at home.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 4pm until the prayer service at 7pm. Visitation continues Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the funeral home from 9am until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass Friday at Saints Peter and Paul Church at 10:30am.
Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020