Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
Christine M. VanderMuss

Christine M. VanderMuss Obituary
Christine M. VanderMuss

Algoma - Christine M. VanderMuss, 57, Algoma, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at home.

Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 4pm until the prayer service at 7pm. Visitation continues Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the funeral home from 9am until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass Friday at Saints Peter and Paul Church at 10:30am.

Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
