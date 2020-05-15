|
|
Christine "Chris" Suelflohn
Oconto Falls - Christine "Chris" Suelflohn, 57, Oconto Falls, died suddenly Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020 following a four year illness with cancer. She was born October 29, 1962 to John and Patricia Havey. Chris graduated from Bayport High School.
On June 29, 2001 she married John Suelflohn in Sampson and they made their home in the Town of Morgan. Chris had a lifelong love for miniature collies and participated in agility dog competitions all over the state. She also enjoyed hosting annual Dog Day parties, where family and friends would gather with their pets and have a day of fun.
Survivors are her husband of 19 years, John Suelflohn, Oconto Falls; her son, Wesley Hudson, Wausau; one grandson, Cameron; her father, John (Bev) Havey, Howard; two brothers, Mark Havey, DePere; Paul (Cheryl) Havey, Howard; her mother-in-law, Marilyn Suelflohn, Sturgeon Bay; one sister-in-law, Joy Hurley, Sturgeon Bay; nieces, nephews and four collies, Mojo, Kramer, Teiko and Fuzz.
She was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Havey, father-in-law Rodger Suelflohn, brother-in-law Mark Suelflohn and special collie Johnny.
There will be no public services.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020