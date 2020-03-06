|
Christopher Curtiss Weis
"I used to make noise and run with the crowd, but it was too loud! So I parted ways and fought for what's right. Now I'll grow wings and fly with the light." Chris Weis
Christopher Curtiss Weis, born May 13, 1980, in Marshfield, passed away on March 5, 2020, from a life-long battle with kidney disease. Even though he didn't feel at all well most days, in meeting him, you would have never known of his illness. He was friendly, outgoing, and adventurous.
Chris was involved in community theater most of his life. Recent roles included Alan in Machickanee Players First Things First, Paul Bratter in Abrams Byng Theatre's Barefoot in the Park, Shep in New London's Wolf River Theatrical Troup's Bell, Book and Candle, Tuffy in Memories Ballroom's Five Blue Haired Ladies Sitting on Green Park Bench in Port Washington (For his role he taught himself to play the harmonica.), and Justin Waverly in Green Bay Community Theater's production of Dearly Beloved.
He designed and worked on countless sets for the Machickanee Players, Abrams Byng Theater, and the Green Bay Community Theater. Chris didn't let his poor health stop him from being whole-heartedly involved in theater. He loved moving from theater to theater, meeting new people, and learning new things.
He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Green Bay Theater Company, The Premiere on Broadway. He helped and supported the work of this group to further the arts (The Arts Collide) in the Green Bay and the surrounding area. He was proud to perform in two productions of The Vagabond Halfback with this theater company.
Other interests included rock climbing, music, reading, gardening, and animals. He was always surrounded by pets, sometimes of an unusual nature.
Chris is survived by immediate family members, his mother Kay Johnson (Weis), and step-father, Russell Johnson, his brother Charles (Mary Beth) Weis, his nephew Caleb Weis and his niece Cecilia Weis and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Chris was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father, Allen David Weis.
Friends are invited to gather with Chris' family at Marnocha Funeral Home in Pulaski from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19th. A private family Celebration of Life event will be held on a date to be determined.
Memorials in Chris's name may be given to the , Unity Hospice or to any of the theater groups in which Chris was involved.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020