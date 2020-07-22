1/1
Christopher J. Kerscher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher J. Kerscher

Luxemburg - Christopher James Kerscher passed away unexpectedly July 17th. Chris was born April 10th, 1976, the son of Jim and Jane Kerscher. Chris truly loved spending time with his family and friends. His passion was making people laugh and playing the guitar. Chris attended Luxemburg Casco High School, and NWTC. He was a true artist working in construction with concrete.

Survivors include Deanna, sons Bodhi and Alex.: Brothers Dan (Dale), Don, Steve (Trina), Nephew Justin and Niece Jessica. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Jane, Grandparents Marcel and Alice Bouchonville, Leo and Matilda Kerscher.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private ceremony for family will be held at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel on Wednesday July 29th from 4:30 to 5:30 PM followed by a public prayer service from 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Chris's contagious smile will be missed by so many, a sincere Thank you from the family goes out to all the well-wishers, your thoughts and prayers were most appreciated, more than you can imagine.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved